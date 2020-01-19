Let’s go green: CARICOM Secretariat going solar

Let’s go green: CARICOM Secretariat going solarSunday, January 19, 2020
The Guyana-based Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat is moving towards 100 per cent renewable energy for its headquarters building with the construction of a photovoltaic power generation system set to commence on Monday.
The project is part of a wider initiative titled “The Introduction of Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation System in Guyana and CARICOM’, being financed by Japan.
The project will include the installation of 400 kilowatts of solar photovoltaic power generator to provide electricity to the Secretariat building; a battery and power conditioning system for energy storage and power quality regulation; and an advanced building energy management system to, among other things, provide air conditioning controls and track energy efficiency and indoor air quality.
The implementation phase is set to run from January to August and commissioning is scheduled for September. On completion, the Secretariat expects its headquarters building to derive 100 per cent of its energy from solar-based sources on a majority of its operating days.
The project design is linked to the CARICOM Energy Policy and the regional strategy for sustainable energy and CARICOM said it is expected that the project will be a forerunner to the type of transformation that will happen in member states, as part of the energy transition.
Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Karen Cummings will address Monday’s ceremony as well as the CARICOM Secretary-General, Irwin LaRocque, Japan’s Ambassador to Guyana and CARICOM, Tatsuo Hirayama, and the Chief Representative to the Caribbean from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tsutomi Kobayashi.
