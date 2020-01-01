Level up! Knutsford Express now has double-decker bus

Knutsford Express has been steadily changing the way how persons travel in Jamaica and it seems they are not done yet.

In order to serve its growing clientele, the travel and courier company has just added a new type of bus to its fleet, a double-decker. Popular in England, it is now expected to be commonplace across Jamaica in the near future.

The 2019 festive season saw bumper crowds at depots across the island as persons sought to travel to various locations across Jamaica.

Since its announcement, there has been great fanfare about the coach with persons asking on what routes it will be placed and how it will be scheduled.Â