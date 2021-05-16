Levy spends millions more on Supreme Ventures

Levy spends millions more on Supreme VenturesSunday, May 16, 2021
|
Already a major shareholder, businessman Ian Levy increased his holdings in Supreme Ventures Ltd by purchasing an additional 10 million shares, each valued at $19.
The transaction was effected early Friday morning on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, and the move to spend $190 million, according to Levy, marked a vote of confidence in the current direction of Supreme Ventures.
“I buy shares in other companies too, but my motivation of buying shares in Supreme is obvious for two reasons: I have confidence in the company and the future of the company, and also I have confidence in Jamaica and the future of Jamaica,” stated Levy, who came off the board of Supreme Ventures over a year ago.
Levy is a founding director of Supreme Ventures, which was formed in 1995 by himself, Paul Hoo, the former chairman, and Peter Stewart, now deceased. Levy also served as deputy chairman.
Levy's move on Friday was hailed by Supreme Ventures' Executive Chairman Gary Peart as a boost to the efforts of the company, which has faced competition from other players in the lottery business, Supreme's core function, since earlier this year.
“The purchase demonstrates confidence in the management team strategies and the future direction of Supreme Ventures Group in general,” Peart said.
Supreme Ventures Group has earned the title of premier gaming and entertainment provider in Jamaica and select territories throughout the Caribbean. According to the company, what started out as a vision to operate a successful gaming entity has developed into a broad spectrum of gaming brands and entertainment companies that have been indelibly ingrained in the fabric of the Caribbean, especially in its home country, Jamaica.
Supreme Ventures launched its lottery operations on June 25, 2001 with 28 employees, and started with two games — Lucky 5, and Cash Pot. A third game, Dollaz, began in January 2003. The company now operates 11 games, and also runs the entire horse racing operations at Caymanas Park in St Catherine.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy