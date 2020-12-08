Lewis Hamilton is focused on recovering from COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton said he’s focused on recovering and trying to get back in shape following his

The Mercedes driver missed last weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive on 1 December.

In a video posted on social media, the world champion said it’s been difficult.

“It has been one of the hardest weeks I’ve had for some time.”

He is required to get a negative test before he can leave isolation in Bahrain. He is trying to get in shape to return for the final Grand Prix of the season this weekend.

Hamilton said he woke up on Tuesday “feeling great and got my first work-out in [since his positive test].

“I wanted to let you know I’m OK. I hope I can get back in the car soon.”