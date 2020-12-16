Lewis Hamilton said his COVID-19 diagnosis “destroyed” him

Lewis Hamilton may now be COVID-19 free, but the British race car driver is not over the diagnosis.

After testing positive for the virus earlier this month, and going into isolation, the seven-times Formula One world champion returned for Mercedes in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He told reporters that although he was grateful to be participating, he didn’t feel like his usual self.

“I am destroyed. I do not feel good,” said Hamilton, who came in third place on Sunday. “But I’m happy and grateful I am alive. I live to fight another day and I still managed to finish with a podium.”

He also had a stern warning to people who continue to flout coronavirus restrictive measures.

Hamilton told the BBC that COVID-19 is no joke.

“I knew at some stage if I got it, it would be tough because there are people out there losing their lives,” Hamilton said. “So I knew it was serious. I always find it very strange to see world leaders laughing it off like it is nothing.”

“To be able to come back here this weekend, I knew I wouldn’t physically be where I have been the rest of the season but I made it,” he added. “Where there is a will, there is a way.”