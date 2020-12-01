Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Seven-time Formula

One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is understood that Hamilton woke up with mild symptoms on Monday. He was later informed that a contact in Bahrain, where he raced last week, had tested positive for the virus.

Hamilton then did a test, and it was discovered that he had COVID-19. It is said that he is now self-isolating.

“He is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery,” his Mercedes team said in a statement.

But Hamilton is sad that he won’t be able to race this weekend.

“I’m devastated that I won’t be racing this weekend,” he said on social media. “Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we’ve been in order to stay safe.”

This positive result comes after Hamilton was tested three times last week. On each occasion, he got a negative result. One of the three tests was done at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday, where he won the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton will now miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

Mercedes is expected to announce a replacement driver soon.