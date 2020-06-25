LIAT extends passenger service suspension to mid-July amid COVID-19 pandemic

LIAT extends passenger service suspension to mid-July amid COVID-19 pandemicThursday, June 25, 2020
|
Regional air carrier LIAT has extended the
suspension of its passenger services until Wednesday, July 15, due to the
impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the
Caribbean.
In a statement on Thursday (June 25) from its headquarters in Antigua, LIAT CEO Julie Reifer-Jones said that while several territories have begun a phased reopening of their respective borders, continuing quarantine restrictions and other containment protocols are impacting the demand for travel.
“The airline acknowledged that while the extension was extremely difficult, it was necessary as the airline works toward a feasible restart,” the statement noted.
Reifer-Jones further assured that LIAT is still committed to keeping the region connected.
“Passengers booked during the extended period of suspension will automatically have their bookings cancelled and will receive full airline credit for future travel. Passengers will be able to rebook as soon as the airline announces the resumption of passenger services,” LIAT’s statement indicated.
In the meantime, LIAT’s management said it will continue to monitor the situation and will review the decision in July as more information becomes available.
LIAT operates a modern fleet of ATR 42 and ATR 72 planes across its regional network of 15 Caribbean destinations.
