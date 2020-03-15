LIAT implements travel restrictions in response to COVID-19

Regional air carrier LIAT has implemented travel restrictions across its markets in response to the spread of the COVID-19, which has been declared as a global pandemic.

The travel restrictions are based on advisories from governments across the region. The airline did not detail the travel restrictions but advises that with the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, it recognises that customers’ travel plans may be affected.

As such the airline is allowing passengers, whose travel may be affected to make changes and cancellations. LIAT will waive the change and cancellation fees for passengers travelling between March 12 and June 30, 2020.

This waiver applies to passengers who have booked tickets on or before March 31, 2020.

It is advising those passengers, who have booked via travel agencies to contact their travel agencies to make the necessary changes/cancellations. In case of changes to a booking, LIAT will change the booking to a future date of travel within the range of LIAT’s schedule with no penalties and passengers may also choose to cancel their trips and receive full credit.

The airline says passengers may apply this credit towards the purchase of a new ticket within one year from the original issue date. Applicable fare differences may apply for new travel dates.

LIAT says it will continue to monitor the situation and advise passengers of any changes to this policy.

According to LIAT, “We will continue to monitor and update…Waiving change/ cancellation fees on bookings for affected customers and will work with passengers to adjust their travel plans.”

In addition, LIAT has committed to “ensuring that our aircraft are cleaned in compliance with global cleaning standards at both overnight and transit stops. Promoting handwashing and healthy hygiene among our employees and passengers. We have also worked to ensure that alcohol-based sanitizing wipes are available for passenger use.”

Also, the airline says it will be taking measures that follow the recommendations of regional and global health authorities such as activating a special Project Team to monitor the COVID-19 situation in real-time.