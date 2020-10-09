LIAT likely to resume flights in November

LIAT likely to resume flights in NovemberFriday, October 09, 2020
|
The cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, which is undergoing a restructuring programme, is likely to return to the skies in November, a senior government minister in Antigua.
But Antigua’s Information minister, Melford Nicholas, told reporters he would not want to give a specific date as to when the airline, in which the Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines governments have agreed to sell their shares, will resume its operations. Apart from Antigua and Barbuda, the other major shareholder government of the Antigua-based airline is Dominica.
“It’s likely to happen in the new month, I would not want to hazard a date. There are still operational issues that I imagine they are going to be working on, but from the report that was shared with us by the Prime Minister (Gaston Browne) the conditions are going to be in place for LIAT to take to the skies in the new month.
“When that happens there ought to be some clearance as well for persons to be able to move …with not as much friction,” he said in reference to the measures put in place by countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The airline had suspended its commercial traffic in March after many Caribbean islands shut down their airports as part of the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy