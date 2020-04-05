LIAT suspends passenger flights for 14 days

Regional carrier LIAT has suspended all passenger flights for two weeks in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued Friday, the regional airline announced that during the stipulated period only charters and cargo flights will be operated.

The suspension of passenger travel took effect on Saturday and will remain in effect for 14 days in the first instance.

LIAT CEO, Julie Reifer-Jones said the travel bans and border closures around the globe have effectively halted regional travel, making it possible to maintain even a limited schedule.

Passengers booked during the suspension period will have their bookings cancelled and will receive full credit, and will be able to rebook as soon as services resume.

Reifer-Jones said the LIATâ€™s Board of Directors is in direct communication with regional governments, to secure a support package that would help the company maintain a limited schedule when the situation allows. Reifer-Jones said the airline will continue to review the rapidly changing situation and remains committed to ensuring that the region is connected.