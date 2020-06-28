LIAT to be liquidated, says Antigua PM

LIAT to be liquidated, says Antigua PMSunday, June 28, 2020
|
Prime Minister
of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Brown has announced plans to liquidate the
regional carrier, LIAT.
Browne, who the announcement on Saturday, June 27, said a new entity will be formed and a meeting of all shareholders will be held shortly to discuss the matter.
“You would have found that since COVID, the planes have been grounded, they have to pay the lease payments and they are not getting any revenue. A decision will have to be made to collapse it and then maybe the countries within the region will have to come together to form a new entity”, said Browne who was speaking on local radio.
“What I’m hoping that we do not have going forward with the new entity, is any squabble over the location of the headquarters, at the end of the day, the only service that Antigua and Barbuda has enjoyed … within CARICOM (Caribbean Community) is LIAT and this has been the case for several decades.
He also said that the new entity will retain the name LIAT. “We should not be running away from the name LIAT – LIAT is a Caribbean institution built by Caribbean people of which we should be proud.”
