Library engages youngsters in reading, art and craft

THE Whitehouse Branch Library in Westmoreland, with support from Sandals South Coast, has been engaging youngsters from Whitehouse and surrounding communities in reading, art and craft through another one of its specialised programmes — 'Stay connected and Read'.

“The library caters to a wide variety of persons at all levels but sometimes there is a perception that the library is only for renting books and research; there is so much more that we have to offer,” said Senior Library Assistant Arlene Lawrence.

Lawrence explained that throughout the year the library offers a number of different programmes at both the branch and parish level. “We have 'Story Hour', a homework assistance programme, a programme called 'Likkle but we Tallawah' and, of course, our reading competition at both the branch and parish levels,” said Lawrence. These programmes, she said, sensitise people about the offerings of the library while encouraging collaboration and a passion for continued learning.

“Within rural communities like Whitehouse, there aren't a lot of opportunities for youth engagement outside of the school system,” said Lawrence. “So the kids really look forward to the library programmes, especially during the summer.”

Lawrence had high praises for sponsors Seaview Pastries, Consumer Supermarket and Sandals South Coast. “Sandals South Coast and the Sandals Foundation have been a great help in providing the needed supplies for our sessions on different occasions and when we call on them they never hesitate to assist,” she said.

“For the past 73 years, the Jamaica Library Service has continued to play a role in nation-building, keeping citizens of all age groups informed, supporting the education system and providing opportunities for personal development,” said Rochelle Forbes, public relations manager at Sandals South Coast. “It would be remiss of us to not support their efforts, especially recognising their far-reaching impact,” she added.

Sandals South Coast and the Sandals Foundation have been long-standing partners of the Jamaica Library Service, donating thousands of books over the years and sponsoring various competitions, including the History Challenge Quiz.