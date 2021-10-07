Lifespan Day at Hope Zoo

Lifespan Spring Company continued its support of the Hope Zoo last Saturday when it hosted “Lifespan Day at the Zoo”

The event was aimed at bringing awareness to the crisis the zoo has been facing while providing entertainment for selected children and their guardians.

“This event was to promote awareness and have children and parents interact with the animals,” CEO of Lifespan Nayana Williams said. “We are hoping that by sponsoring this type of event at the zoo, it will encourage more parents to come out with their kids.”

Several exciting activities such as arts and craft, scavenger hunt, obstacle courses and the show and tell of the zoo animals is what the day mainly entailed.

The company provided plastic bottles for the youngsters to use in their arts and crafts activities at the Lifespan Recycle Centre. Many prizes and give-aways, such as gift baskets, branded bottles and more, were won by children and adults who participated in the various games and activities.

The event, advertised via social media, was not restricted to those who responded before the day as anyone who happened to be at the zoo was given the opportunity to engage in the various activities.

The day consisted of both sunshine and rain but nothing could stop the show as it carried on until 4 pm after the gates opened at 10 am.

The show and tell session could have arguably been the most exciting activity. As people gathered, while observing the physical distancing protocols,, the zoo keepers brought out animals consisting of snakes, iguanas, tortoises and more.

Each animal had its unique story and history which was told by the zoo's general curator and zoologist Joseph Brown.

“Our goal is to educate visitors about zoo animals and their wild counterparts' conservation needs while fostering appreciation for wildlife in general, and I believe that based on the feedback from patrons we succeeded in our mission for the day,” said Patrice Levy, marketing, events and customer relation manager of Hope Zoo.

To close the day, Katie, the Lifespan sponsored camel, was introduced to all before the ribbon cutting for a new selfie-board by the camel enclosure for anyone who wishes to take a picture beside the lifelike figure.