Lifespan to offer scholarship to its employees’ children

Lifespan to offer scholarship to its employees’ childrenWednesday, June 30, 2021
Local water manufacturer Lifespan Spring Water is tapping into its benefits as a member of the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) by offering an exclusive scholarship to the family of their staff members.
The Kristin Safran College Scholarship, created by the Drinking Water Research Foundation (DWRF), has been extended to members of the association along with their children or grandchildren.
CEO of Lifespan Nayana Williams notes that she is elated to be able to extend this opportunity to children and grand children of the company’s employees.
“Considering the dibilitating effects of the pandemic on our economy and on the pocket of many persons, this scholarship comes at an opportune time. We are grateful to the IBWA and hope that the recipient will be from Jamaica,” Williams said.
To qualify for the award, candidates must be high school seniors (class of 2021) ranked in the top 20th percentile of their class.
In addition, they must be planning to attend an accredited undergraduate programme.
Two outstanding students will be selected for the scholarship which is valued at $4,000 USD, to be awarded at a rate of $1,000 per year over a four period.
All applications are to be submitted to the DWRF by July 31, 202.
The award recipients will be chosen by a vote of a Selection Committee chaired by Kristin’s husband, Russ Safran.
The IBWA was founded in 1958 and consists of U.S. and international bottlers and distributors that produce and deliver bottled water products and the suppliers that serve them.
The association serves as the trade association and is the authoritative source of information about all types of bottled water, including spring, mineral, purified, artesian, and sparkling.
Lifespan is the only Jamaican member of the International Bottled Water Association.
