Light earthquake rattles sections of Jamaica

As many Jamaicans got ready to face the new

week, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck parts of the island on Monday morning,

July 13.

According to an initial report from the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, the temblor was recorded at 9:02 am local time in St Elizabeth.

With an epicentre 10 kilometres northwest of Santa Cruz, the tremor, categorised as ‘light’ on the Richter scale, had a focal depth of 18.7 kilometres.

The Earthquake Unit has confirmed a magnitude 4.1 earthquake was felt in sections of the island at approximately 9:02 am on July 13, 2020. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10km northwest of Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, with a focal depth of 18.7km. — ODPEM (@odpem) pic.twitter.com/5a0fOX1cXiJuly 13, 2020

The earthquake was felt across sections of St Elizabeth and reportedly as far east as Kingston and St Andrew.

Additionally, there have been no reports of injuries or structural damages at this time.