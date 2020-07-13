Light earthquake rattles sections of Jamaica

Light earthquake rattles sections of JamaicaMonday, July 13, 2020
|
As many Jamaicans got ready to face the new
week, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck parts of the island on Monday morning,
July 13.
According to an initial report from the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, the temblor was recorded at 9:02 am local time in St Elizabeth.
With an epicentre 10 kilometres northwest of Santa Cruz, the tremor, categorised as ‘light’ on the Richter scale, had a focal depth of 18.7 kilometres.
The earthquake was felt across sections of St Elizabeth and reportedly as far east as Kingston and St Andrew.
Additionally, there have been no reports of injuries or structural damages at this time.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy