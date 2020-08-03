Light earthquake rattles St Andrew, Jamaica

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolted sections

of Kingston and St Andrew on Monday morning, August 3.

According to the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI), the light tremor was recorded around 6:08 am, with an epicentre eight kilometres northwest of Penlyne Castle, St Andrew.

The quake had a focal depth of 7.8 kilometres and was reportedly felt in St Andrew and neighbouring Kingston.

The Earthquake Unit has confirmed a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was felt in sections of the island at approximately 6:08 am on August 3, 2020. The earthquake’s epicenter was 8km Northwest of Penlyne Castle, St. Andrew with a focal depth of 7.8km. — ODPEM (@odpem) pic.twitter.com/6ne6yXU5TmAugust 3, 2020

No structural damages are injuries have been reported at this time.