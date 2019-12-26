Light quake rattles eastern Caribbean

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted sections of Dominica, Martinique and St. Lucia on Boxing Day (Dec 26) the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Seismic Research Centre reports.

The quake, categorised as ‘light’ on the Richter scale, took place around 3:54 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

It’s the third tremor in as many days in the eastern Caribbean as a 4.2 magnitude quake struck off the coasts of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis as well as Guadeloupe on Christmas Day; and a magnitude 4.0 shook sections of Dominica, Martinique and St. Lucia on December 24.

See the preliminary details below:

Date and Time

2019-12-26 | 03:54 am (Eastern Caribbean Time)

Magnitude

4.2 (light)

Location

Latitude: 14.99* North

Longitude: 60.74* West

Depth: 10 kilometres

Nearby cities

Fort-de-France, Martinique – 57 km northeast

Roseau, Dominica – 80 km southeast

Castries, St. Lucia – 109 km north-northeast