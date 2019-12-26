Light quake rattles eastern Caribbean

Light quake rattles eastern CaribbeanThursday, December 26, 2019
|
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted sections of Dominica, Martinique and St. Lucia on Boxing Day (Dec 26) the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Seismic Research Centre reports.
The quake, categorised as ‘light’ on the Richter scale, took place around 3:54 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.
It’s the third tremor in as many days in the eastern Caribbean as a 4.2 magnitude quake struck off the coasts of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis as well as Guadeloupe on Christmas Day; and a magnitude 4.0 shook sections of Dominica, Martinique and St. Lucia on December 24.
See the preliminary details below:
Date and Time
2019-12-26 | 03:54 am (Eastern Caribbean Time)
Magnitude
4.2 (light)
Location
Latitude: 14.99* North
Longitude: 60.74* West
Depth: 10 kilometres
Nearby cities
Fort-de-France, Martinique – 57 km northeast
Roseau, Dominica – 80 km southeast
Castries, St. Lucia – 109 km north-northeast
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy