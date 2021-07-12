Lightning kills 16 people taking selfies in India

Sixteen people were killed by lightning in India on Sunday (July 11).

According to reports, the victims were taking selfies in the rain on top of a watchtower at the city’s 12th Century Amer Fort. Twenty-seven people were atop the popular tourist attraction, but some reportedly jumped to the ground, injuring themselves in the process.

Police told local media that many of the dead were young people.

And this wasn’t the only incident to occur that day. Nine more deaths from lightning strikes were reported across Rajasthan, the state where Jaipur is located, according to local media reports.

In Uttar Pradesh State, at least 41 people, mostly women, and children – were reportedly killed.

Two men, who were taking shelter under a tree, died on the spot after they were struck by lightning in Firozabad city. The remaining deaths occurred in several districts across the state.

And at least seven died in Madhya Pradesh. Experts say casualty numbers are high in the two states because a large number of people work outdoors in agriculture and construction.

According to official data, lightning strikes kill some 2,000 Indians on average every year. India’s monsoon season, which sees heavy rains, typically lasts from June to September.