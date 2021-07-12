Lightning kills 16 people taking selfies in India

Lightning kills 16 people taking selfies in IndiaMonday, July 12, 2021
|
Sixteen people were killed by lightning in India on Sunday (July 11).
According to reports, the victims were taking selfies in the rain on top of a watchtower at the city’s 12th Century Amer Fort. Twenty-seven people were atop the popular tourist attraction, but some reportedly jumped to the ground, injuring themselves in the process.
Police told local media that many of the dead were young people.
And this wasn’t the only incident to occur that day. Nine more deaths from lightning strikes were reported across Rajasthan, the state where Jaipur is located, according to local media reports.
In Uttar Pradesh State, at least 41 people, mostly women, and children – were reportedly killed.
Two men, who were taking shelter under a tree, died on the spot after they were struck by lightning in Firozabad city. The remaining deaths occurred in several districts across the state.
And at least seven died in Madhya Pradesh. Experts say casualty numbers are high in the two states because a large number of people work outdoors in agriculture and construction.
According to official data, lightning strikes kill some 2,000 Indians on average every year. India’s monsoon season, which sees heavy rains, typically lasts from June to September.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy