Lightning strikes five players during Manning Cup match in Kingston

Lightning strikes five players during Manning Cup match in KingstonMonday, September 16, 2019
|
A Jamaica College (JC) student and another from Wolmer’s Boys’ School were rushed to hospital after being struck by lightning during a Manning Cup match on Monday afternoon (September 16).
A total of five boys were hit during the incident at Stadium East in St Andrew during a match between the two schools.
The JC student has been identified as Terrence Francis.
Wolmer’s was leading JC 2-1 with five minutes to go when disaster struck. Francis, a defender, was away from the action, as JC were attacking and trying to find the equaliser.
Francis and the other players went down after being struck while Francis failed to respond to treatment on the field. He and the Wolmer’s student were rushed to hospital.
Referee Karl Tyrell called off the match.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy