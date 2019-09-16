Lightning strikes five players during Manning Cup match in Kingston

A Jamaica College (JC) student and another from Wolmer’s Boys’ School were rushed to hospital after being struck by lightning during a Manning Cup match on Monday afternoon (September 16).

A total of five boys were hit during the incident at Stadium East in St Andrew during a match between the two schools.

View this post on Instagram That tragic moment when Jamaica College and Wolmer’s Boys Manning Cup players were apparently struck by lightning #yardiesports #issadigicelmanningcup #issadigicelmanningcup2019 #manningcup #manningcup2019 #football #soccer #jamaica #schoolboyfootball #schoolboyfootball2019 #cetamolja #petroleumcorporationofjamaica #kendelfoods #digiceljamaica @issasportsja @cetamolja @digiceljamaica @kendelfoodsA post shared by Yardie Sports (@yardie_sports) on Sep 16, 2019 at 5:39pm PDT

The JC student has been identified as Terrence Francis.

Wolmer’s was leading JC 2-1 with five minutes to go when disaster struck. Francis, a defender, was away from the action, as JC were attacking and trying to find the equaliser.

Francis and the other players went down after being struck while Francis failed to respond to treatment on the field. He and the Wolmer’s student were rushed to hospital.

Referee Karl Tyrell called off the match.