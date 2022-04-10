Limited take-up of cash offer for info on guns

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Despite reaping immense success in the recovery of illegal firearms across western Jamaica since the start of this year, Government's offer to provide financial compensation for information leading to the recovery of illegal weapons has largely been snubbed.

In February, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the Government was taking steps to institute a multimillion-dollar reward fund for information leading to the recovery of illegal firearms.

He noted at the time that payouts could range between $250,000 and $500,000.

But in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, commander of the Area One Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers, expressed that take-up of the Government's initiative is infinitesimal in the western end of the island.

The Area One Police Division constitutes the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland.

“As it is right now we have gone over 100 guns in the area alone and it is far more than what we recovered last year. And if you ask me... the percentage where persons are asking for remuneration for gun find out of that amount, honestly, I can't tell you if it is one or two, but if it is very miniscule,” ACP Chambers revealed.

He was, however, encouraged that the police were increasingly picking up intelligence leading to the recovery of illegal firearms.

“And so we are still hoping to continue in it,” ACP Chambers argued.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang noted that contrary to public perspective, the majority of police enjoy the confidence of the citizenry, which he claims has attributed to the flow of information leading to the increased recovery of illegal firearms this year.

“A lot of people are responding directly to the police as opposed to Crime Stop. The majority of police officers have someone who share their confidence. It is just that the wider narrative is not so, but that's the reality. And they prefer to speak to somebody directly who they have confidence in than an anonymous background. That's Jamaicans,” Dr Chang said.

“...[But] the morale persuasion has been working well, the number of guns picked up is greater than last year.”

ACP Chambers concurred that individuals in western Jamaica have more confidence in passing on information to a cop they trust rather than communicating anonymously to Crime Stop.

“We are picking up that the communication involves some calling, some level of calling whether its through Crime Stop or through anonymous and with the technology being what it is, I have heard it personally that they don't trust the calling. They would rather speak to a man that they trust personally and then to get that assurance that will be provided,” ACP Chambers said.

“...So its augurs for more flexibility at the level where even with all the structures of confidentiality being a part of the construct, they are still having some level of reluctance based on the local discussions when I move on the streets. So that's one of the issues.”

The security minister contended that the communication aspect of the initiative might have to be evaluated.

“We may have to review the policy to go through Crime Stop. But at this point that is how we are operating. Crime Stop has been long established. We don't want to in any way weaken their presence because they are doing very well,” Dr Chang told the Sunday Observer.

ACP Chambers expressed that in western Jamaica the people providing the information would rather payouts be decentralised and with little bureaucracy.

“We are picking up that the discussion augurs for form of flexibility in terms that they would want to know that they can provide it and be paid for at the local level, rather than the formal call and stuff like that. They would want to know that they trust a (superintendent of police) Vernon Ellis and they can call him and give him the information and as soon as the information is provided a means is implemented so that they can get their money. So they are looking for the quickest means, the quickest method to avoid any bureaucracy, once they they are communicating with someone that they trust.”

Dr Chang, who is also deputy prime minister, disclosed that despite a 72 per cent increase in reports to Crime Stop since the start of the year, the $250 million placed in a fund for disbursement is not yet depleted.

“We have the resources required. The first $25 million is not yet finished, although we have a 72 per cent incease in reporting to Crime Stop,” Dr Chang said.