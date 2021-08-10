Lionel Messi officially joins PSG

Lionel Messi has signed a two-year deal with Paris St-Germain, after a tearful departure from the football club he’s spent his entire career, Barcelona.

34-year-old Messi who joined the Catalan club when he was just 13-years-old left after they were unable to afford a new deal under La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

Messi’s two-year deal with PSG has the option of going to a third year but is subjected to a medical.

“It’s all been confirmed. Lionel Messi is going to be a PSG player,” the BBC reports. “That’s it, it’s done. It’s happened in the last few minutes.

According to the news source, Messi and his family were pictured at Barcelona’s El Prat airport on Tuesday afternoon after news of the deal emerged.

On Sunday, (August 8), a tearful Messi admitted at a press conference after news emerge that he was leaving Barcelona that it was a difficult decision.

“This is really difficult for me after so many years, being here my entire life, I’m not ready for this, and honestly last year with all the nonsense, I was convinced I knew what I wanted to say but this year is not the same,” he said.

Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barcelona, and is considered one of the greatest football players of all time.