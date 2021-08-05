Lionel Messi officially leaves Barcelona

Lionel Messi has officially left Barcelona. On Thursday (August 5), the football club announced that their star player who has been a part of the club for 21 years will not sign a new contract.

“Despite having reached an agreement between Barça and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it will not be possible to formalize due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations),” a statement from the Club confirmed.

The 34-year-old football legend has been a free agent since July 1 but was expected to recommit to the Catalan club.

“Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled,” the statement continued.

Messi signed to Barcelona when he was 13-years-old and lead the team to win the Champions League four times.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life,” the statement concluded.