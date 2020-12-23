Lionel Messi scores his 644th goal for Barcelona, breaks Pele’s record

Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal on Tuesday, surpassing the legendary Pele as the footballer who scored the most goals for a single club.

Messi scored the record-breaking goal against Valladolid on Tuesday, as he netted the third goal in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory. He celebrated the historic moment in a heart-warming post on Instagram.

“When I started playing football, I never thought I’d break a record,” Messi wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Even less so the one I achieved today which Pele held … I can only give my thanks to all those who helped me throughout the years, my teammates, my family, my friends, and all those who support me every day. Much love!!”

Pele is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. He scored 643 goals for Brazilian club Santos between 1956 and 1974.

Former England international Gary Lineker encapsulated the magnitude of the Barca star’s achievement tweeting: “To beat Messi’s 644 goal record, someone will have to score an average of 43 goals a season for 15 years….for one club.”

Messi’s 644 goals for Barca have spanned 17 seasons and come in 749 games.