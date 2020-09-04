Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona

BUZZ fam, it looks like Lionel Messi won’t be leaving Barcelona after all.

The 33-year-old told Goal that he will remain at Barcelona next season.

Messi shocked the world in August when he announced that he will be leaving the club he’s been at for 20 years.

It was reported that Messi wanted to utilise the clause in his contract that allowed him to terminate after the end of each season. However, the club refused to recognise the break in his contract and claimed the time for using that clause had already passed in June.

“I thought and was sure that I was free to leave, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not,” Messi told Goal.

“Now they cling to the fact that I did not say it before June 10, when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for La Liga in the middle of this awful coronavirus and this disease altered all the season.

“And this is the reason why I am going to continue in the club. Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the €700m (£624m) clause, and that this is impossible.”

The only way Messi could have left was if he too Barcelona to court. But the six-time Ballon d’Or winner refuses to take that route, and so will remain at the club for another 10 months.

“I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, which gave me everything since I arrived,” he said.

“It is the club of my life, I have made my life here. Barca gave me everything and I gave it everything. I know that it never crossed my mind to take Barca to court.”