Lisa Hanna not for sale

Lisa Hanna not for saleThursday, February 13, 2020
In case you were wondering who might be next from the opposition Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) to jump ship to the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Lisa Hanna is letting you know, it will not be her.
Hanna made this clear in a post on her Instagram on Thursday.
â€œONNUH WISH â€¦Iâ€™M NOT FOR SALE!â€she wrote.
Hannaâ€™s post is in obvious reference to Kari Douglas, Councillor for the Trafalgar Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation who switched her allegiance from the PNP to the JLP on Tuesday (February 11).
Hannaâ€™s post garnered different reactions.
While some people were commending the seasoned politician on her stance, others were letting her know that she was not welcomed on the green side.
â€œBe a leader donâ€™t be like the rest â€¦ A lot a young lady looking up to you show them the way Ÿ˜,â€ dono19 commented.
While @I_Am_Gavidon wrote, â€œAinâ€™t nobody want u Lisa,â€.
His comment was met with scores of Hannaâ€™s supporters coming to her defense.
