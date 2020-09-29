Lisa Hanna says she will be running a clean campaign

Lisa Hanna says she will be running a clean campaignTuesday, September 29, 2020
|
Days after confirming that she would be
“There cannot and must not be a rerun of previous divisive leadership campaigns. The public has rejected this type of politics, and we must take stock of the incredible damage it has caused to the party and its devoted members,” she said in a statement.
Hanna also implored her supporters, party members and the wider public to avoid ‘dirty’ politics.
“When the PNP is divided, nobody wins, especially [not] the Jamaican people. We must campaign on our merits and commit to a respectful debate based on our vision and programme of development for Jamaica, and not vitriol,” she said.
“For the past 13 years, I have served at all levels of the party; however, my best moments are those on the ground, organising and working directly with comrades across the island. I have worked in every election, and as Region One’s chairman for eight years. Therefore, I can confidently say that I know what it means to give of one’s time to make sure we all win.”
In addition to Lisa Hanna, Mark Golding has also stated his intention to lead the PNP. Both politicians are gearing up for the presidential election on November 7.
This election comes a little over a year after Dr Peter Phillips beat Peter Bunting in a presidential election to remain leader of the PNP.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy