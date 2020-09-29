Lisa Hanna says she will be running a clean campaign

Days after confirming that she would be

“There cannot and must not be a rerun of previous divisive leadership campaigns. The public has rejected this type of politics, and we must take stock of the incredible damage it has caused to the party and its devoted members,” she said in a statement.

Hanna also implored her supporters, party members and the wider public to avoid ‘dirty’ politics.

“When the PNP is divided, nobody wins, especially [not] the Jamaican people. We must campaign on our merits and commit to a respectful debate based on our vision and programme of development for Jamaica, and not vitriol,” she said.

“For the past 13 years, I have served at all levels of the party; however, my best moments are those on the ground, organising and working directly with comrades across the island. I have worked in every election, and as Region One’s chairman for eight years. Therefore, I can confidently say that I know what it means to give of one’s time to make sure we all win.”

In addition to Lisa Hanna, Mark Golding has also stated his intention to lead the PNP. Both politicians are gearing up for the presidential election on November 7.

This election comes a little over a year after Dr Peter Phillips beat Peter Bunting in a presidential election to remain leader of the PNP.