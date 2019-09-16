Liv Gud: National Security Ministry launches anti-violence campaign

As part of the Government’s drive to

encourage Jamaicans to adopt a culture of respect while resolving conflicts

amicably, the Ministry of National Security has launched an anti-violence

campaign.

Dubbed ‘Liv Gud’, the national anti-violence campaign is a call to action for all Jamaicans to take a stand against anything that violates good living, and to stand against all forms of crime and criminal activity.

It is geared towards strengthening social inclusion in crime fighting and violence prevention and reinforcing the social contract between the citizens and the State.

The initiative was launched by Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, at Roxborough Avenue, Top Range, Mountain View in St Andrew on September 13.

Under the initiative, digital boards have been mounted in the May Pen town square, Sam Sharpe square, Spanish Town, Half-Way Tree and in St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. Murals have also been painted in four communities, and advertisements have been produced for mainstream and social media.

Addressing the launch, Chang said that the intention is to take the message across the island and restore the sense of family where Jamaicans look out for each other. He added that this will ultimately redound in creating safer communities.

“Living good is part of the Jamaican culture. Fighting each other, abusing children, abusing women, stabbing each other, fighting and quarrelling between streets and communities is not Jamaican culture. We have, unfortunately, deviated from it too far,” he said.

Chang that said the Ministry is committed to working with communities and the relevant stakeholders in order to “rebuild good personal relationships between all of us as brothers and sisters.”