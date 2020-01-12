Liverpool basks in record start to Premier League season

Liverpool FC makes history once again. This time, the team is being celebrated as statistically the finest European side, having earned the best ever start to a season with 20 wins from 21 Premier League matches this season.

Klopp’s team surpassed Manchester City’s record of 59 points during their 2017-18 title-winning season. The Reds attained the record after defeating the Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in an intense Premier League clash on Saturday (Jan.11) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Roberto Firmino secured the winning and sole goal of the match shortly before halftime, the Brazilian’s ninth goal of the season.

The Reds currently have 61 points with 17 games left in this season, while chasing both Premier titles.

Manager Klopp has his sight fixed on earning the Premier League title and is not distracted by Liverpool’s new statistical record, “If people say in 50 years ‘Liverpool made the best start’, cool, but the only thing we are interested in is what we can get in the summer and that’s not done yet,” he stated.