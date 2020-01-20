Liverpool continues to dominate the Premier League after defeating Manchester United

Liverpool continues to dominate the Premier League after defeating Manchester UnitedMonday, January 20, 2020
|
Liverpool continue to dominate the Premier League with their 2-0 defeat of Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday (Jan 20).
United has been the only team this season to take off points from Liverpool but without injured Marcus Rashford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was unable to get a point.
Klopp’s side had an eventful first half after Van Dijk opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Moments after the first goal, Liverpool thought they had extended their lead when Robert Firmino curled the ball beating Man U’s goalkeeper David de Gea. However, VAR reviews concluded that Van Dijk had fouled De Gea in the build-up to the goal and it was ruled out. Another by Georginio Wijnaldum was ruled out for offside.
The Red Devils missed the opportunity to equalize as Anthony Martial fired over the crossbar shortly after entering the match. A few moments after, Salah secured the win in stoppage time after a few failed attempts.
Liverpool are 16 points ahead of Manchester City with 64 points. Man Untd sits fifth with 34 points
