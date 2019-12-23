Liverpool is second English team to win FIFA Club World Cup title

Liverpool is second English team to win FIFA Club World Cup titleMonday, December 23, 2019
Liverpool players celebrate FIFA Club World Cup win.
Liverpool FC won the FIFA Club World Cup title in Doha, Qatar on the weekend. The Reds have become the second English team to win the competition since Manchester United more than a decade ago in 2008.
Roberto Firmino was the hero of the match achieving a brilliant breakaway to score in the 99th minute of extra time, allowing Liverpool to triumph over their Brazilian rivals Flamengo in a dramatic 1-0 victory.
“To be world champions is incredible,” Firmino told FIFA.com fter the game on Saturday.
The Reds had formerly lost to the Brazilian Série A side during the finals of the completion back in 1985 and again in 2005.
After their victory Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, said: “In this moment we have to look at a wonderful night for us, for everybody who is with us. We play again in five days so it’s a tough period, but the boys, game after game, really show their desire to make the next step, show their desire to win the next game, show their desire to win the next challenge and I am really happy with that.
“Before the game I said I don’t know exactly how it would feel [to win the cup] but now I can say it’s outstanding. Absolutely sensational.”
