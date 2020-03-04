Liverpool whipped again, knocked out of FA Cup

Liverpool’s most recent 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge has raised questions about the team’s form. The defeat saw Liverpool knocked out at the fifth round of the FA Cup.

This was Jurgen Klopp’s side’s third loss in four games in all competitions. The Reds also suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Watford in a Premier League match on Saturday (Feb 29).

Speculations have been made that Liverpool has lost their momentum, after previously only losing one of their 12 matches. However, despite recent losses, Klopps said he is not worried about his team’s form.

“Losing 2-0 is not good, but in this case it’s relatively easy to explain. We made two massive mistakes around the goals. The performance tonight was completely different to the performance against Watford. Against Watford, it was really bad. Tonight, it was not bad. I liked the reaction. I liked the way we played. There was some good stuff. It was a super intense game. We made seven changes because we knew it would be intense. But I’m not concerned about momentum. It’s football,” Klopp explained.

“We never thought that it would be an easy season, that it would be an easy period, that it would be an easy game tonight. Nothing. It was always difficult, but we did very well. We were just not good enough in decisive moments, and that’s what we have to accept.”

Despite the statements made By Klopp, questions over his team’s form are unlikely to go away. Liverpool, however, still retains a 22-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, but their FA Cup dreams have come to an end. Next week, the Reds must overturn a one-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in order to keep their Champions League aspirations alive.