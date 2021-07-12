Living in volatile 'Russia' does not hold back determined teen

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Determined not to be defined by the volatile community of Russia in which he lives, 18-year-old Kriston Chambers has added 4-H Club Male Youth Ambassador of the Year to his already very long list of accomplishments. And he does it all while getting excellent grades. Those who know him are not surprised.

Chambers is president of the Manning's School Students' Council body, vice-president of the Performing Arts Society, secretary of the 4-H Club and Leo Club, member of the Interact Club and Debating Society, child ambassador of the Child Protection and Family Service Agency, acting secretary of the Westmoreland Parish Youth Advisory Council, and treasurer of the Westmoreland Junior Leaders League, just to name a few of the hats he wears with pride.

His latest accomplishment has left him at a loss for words, which is unusual for the eloquent young man. “Being crowned the 4-H youth ambassador is the dream of almost every 4-H member,” Chambers told the Jamaica Observer. “Honestly speaking there's no vocabulary at this point that can explain the feeling that I have.”

To cop the award is no easy feat. Chambers was required to do a presentation on the history of the 4-H Club, which he did in the form of a story. He was also required to implement a project or product. His choice of project led him down the path of doing a two-week Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) Marathon, which was a collaboration with the students' council and the Leo Club of Manning's. This project saw the group providing tutoring assistance in 12 CSEC subjects, with over 100 students signing up for sessions. A School-Based Assessment (SBA) Assistance Programme was also implemented in which Chambers assisted some students with their poultry care and management SBA. He was also required to do a virtual interview with the panel of judges.

He was spurred on by the memory of Manning's previous success when Le Chone Redwood was selected 4-H youth ambassador. “I remember vividly when she won,” Chambers said, “I was in grade 6. From then I knew I wanted to compete in that competition.”

Teacher with responsibility for the school's 4-H Club, Sharna-Gay Brown-Davis said their second win of the “prestigious award” was a “blessing”.

“The students are hard-working 4-H leaders within the school, and Westmoreland community by extension. So having a win once again, especially in a time as this, I am elated to celebrate with my students their success – more so, seeing that they work so hard amidst the many challenges that come with this [novel coronavirus] pandemic,” she said. She had high praises for Chambers.

“Kriston is a hard-working individual who has always been a student leader,” Brown-Davis explained. “Both inside and outside of the classroom he exemplifies a go-getter. He does not allow his community to influence his future. He is always motivating his peers and can be seen on many occasions tutoring his classmates, and schoolmates by extension. A great young man is Kriston, with a bright future.”

The teenager's parents are also elated, but not surprised, at the achievement of the third of their four children.

“Since primary school Kriston has been focused and very determined,” said his father Ronald Chambers. “I am very proud of his achievements. Even though from a community where crime and violence prevails, he sets himself apart and I'm extremely proud of that.”

Equally proud is Buena Walters, who is thrilled that young Walters won the title they both wanted. She sees it as a win for them both, she said.

“I am elated knowing that my best friend has gotten, not just any national placement but the national youth ambassador award, knowing that he worked very hard towards the event,” she said. “He spent sleepless nights as he was devoted to getting the work done.”

Chambers has done an impressive job of balancing his many extra-curricular activities with his schoolwork. His grades have not suffered. He was awarded 11 grade ones and two grade twos in CSEC. He is currently awaiting results for five Unit 1 CAPE subjects.

His message to other students, “Extra-curricular activities instil valuable life lessons that cannot be garnered within the classroom. You... never know how much that club or society could impact you. In order to be successful, yes, education is important [but] you [also] have to be versatile.”