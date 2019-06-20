Local artisans show products at diaspora conference

LOCAL artisans are optimistic about the potential business opportunities arising from their participation in the eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, which comes to an end today.

The work of jewellers, fashion designers, potters, glassware makers, among others, is being showcased as part of the marketplace concept at the conference being held at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.

Director of Fiona's Couture, Fiona Gordon, said Tuesday that her first time displaying her wares at the conference has been exciting.

Fiona's Couture makes crochet items such as dresses, slippers, bathing suits, and wraps.

“It's a global opportunity because there are people from all over the world who want to purchase my products, so I have been able to network with so many persons and, hopefully, this will help to grow my business,” Gordon said.

Carmen Barton of Napier's Patterns, Moulds and Castings, said the reception to the company's creations from recycled aluminium has been “amazing, so far”.

“Persons have purchased so many of our products, especially the popular miniature Dutch pots and coal stoves. We are pleased to have been offered the opportunity to showcase our work here,” Barton said.

Melissa Preddie, who creates jewellery from recycled plastic material under the name 'Aviola's', said the conference has been a “great platform” for her seven-year-old business.

“I have been introduced to an international market, which is where I have been wanting to take my business. The feedback from attendees at the conference has been great, so I am looking forward to the opportunities that will come from being here,” she said.