Local artisans show products at diaspora conference
LOCAL artisans are optimistic about the potential business opportunities arising from their participation in the eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, which comes to an end today.
The work of jewellers, fashion designers, potters, glassware makers, among others, is being showcased as part of the marketplace concept at the conference being held at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.
Director of Fiona's Couture, Fiona Gordon, said Tuesday that her first time displaying her wares at the conference has been exciting.
Fiona's Couture makes crochet items such as dresses, slippers, bathing suits, and wraps.
“It's a global opportunity because there are people from all over the world who want to purchase my products, so I have been able to network with so many persons and, hopefully, this will help to grow my business,” Gordon said.
Carmen Barton of Napier's Patterns, Moulds and Castings, said the reception to the company's creations from recycled aluminium has been “amazing, so far”.
“Persons have purchased so many of our products, especially the popular miniature Dutch pots and coal stoves. We are pleased to have been offered the opportunity to showcase our work here,” Barton said.
Melissa Preddie, who creates jewellery from recycled plastic material under the name 'Aviola's', said the conference has been a “great platform” for her seven-year-old business.
“I have been introduced to an international market, which is where I have been wanting to take my business. The feedback from attendees at the conference has been great, so I am looking forward to the opportunities that will come from being here,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy