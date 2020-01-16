Local boxing championships set to start on Jan 23

Jamaicaâ€™s National Senior Amateur Boxing Championships is set to kick off next Thursday, Jan 23 and culminate that weekend, on Saturday, Jan 25.

The event will be staged at the Stanley Cough Gym in Kingston.

The competition will be opened to male and female boxers between the ages of 19-40 and will be in the eight Olympic Classes for men and five for the women, the Jamaica Boxing Board announced.

Only Jamaican boxers are eligible to participate and any boxer from overseas who wishes to compete must produce a copy of his/her Jamaican passport with entry and the actual passport before weigh-in and medical examinations.

The competition will be in the Open and Novice classes. Boxers with five fights or less are regarded as novices. The weight classes are as follows: Male Flyweight 52kg, Featherweight 57kg, Lightweight 63kg, Welterweight 69 kg, Middleweight 75kg, Light heavyweight 81 kg, Heavyweight 91kg and Superheavyweight 91+kg.

For the females, the classes are as follow: Flyweight 51kg; Featherweight 57kg; Lightweight 60kg; Welterweight 69kg and middleweight 75kg. Furthermore, all boxers entering the competition must be affiliated to a gym.