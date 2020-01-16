Local boxing championships set to start on Jan 23

Local boxing championships set to start on Jan 23Thursday, January 16, 2020
|
Jamaicaâ€™s National Senior Amateur Boxing Championships is set to kick off next Thursday, Jan 23 and culminate that weekend, on Saturday, Jan 25.
The event will be staged at the Stanley Cough Gym in Kingston.
The competition will be opened to male and female boxers between the ages of 19-40 and will be in the eight Olympic Classes for men and five for the women, the Jamaica Boxing Board announced.
Only Jamaican boxers are eligible to participate and any boxer from overseas who wishes to compete must produce a copy of his/her Jamaican passport with entry and the actual passport before weigh-in and medical examinations.
The competition will be in the Open and Novice classes. Boxers with five fights or less are regarded as novices. The weight classes are as follows: Male Flyweight 52kg, Featherweight 57kg, Lightweight 63kg, Welterweight 69 kg, Middleweight 75kg, Light heavyweight 81 kg, Heavyweight 91kg and Superheavyweight 91+kg.
For the females, the classes are as follow: Flyweight 51kg; Featherweight 57kg; Lightweight 60kg; Welterweight 69kg and middleweight 75kg. Furthermore, all boxers entering the competition must be affiliated to a gym.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy