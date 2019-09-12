Local ganja association raising red flag as imported weed products flood market

Local ganja association raising red flag as imported weed products flood marketThursday, September 12, 2019
|
President of Ganja Growers and Producers
Association Jamaica (GGPAJ) Richard ‘Dickie’ Crawford warns imported cannabis
products could threaten the fragile domestic market.
Crawford expressed his concern at the rate at which imported marijuana products have been spreading across the country.
He further extended calls of action to the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) as well as other local governing entities to investigate or terminate these acts where possible.
“The GGPAJ is extremely concerned as we have seen many imported ganja (marijuana, hemp, cannabis) seeds and related products across the country,” he said.
“We call upon the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA), the research labs at UWI, UTECH, NCU, CASE, SRC, Bureau of Standards, Ministry of Health and Customs to pay special attention to this issue as people are even re-packaging condemned products and selling them to consumers for profit, regardless,” the GGPAJ president added.
Crawford also made a special appeal to the Ministry of Education, teachers and parents “to monitor this situation and ensure that no dangerous health products are being sold in or around schools.”
