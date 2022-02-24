Local law firm improves international ranking

HART Muirhead Fatta has cemented its place as a leading Jamaican law firm, following its improved listing for 2022 by international ranking organisation Chambers & Partners.

This year, the firm emerged as the only Jamaican legal practice with the highest number of attorneys ranked, following the inclusion of Sanya Goffe's recent listing. Chambers & Partners, deliberately cautious about the admission of new entrants to its prestigious listing each year, admitted six of the firm's partners to individual ranking.

In addition to Goffe, the other noted attorneys getting individual ranking are Hugh Hart, Dr Lloyd Barnett, Janet Morrison, Donovan Walker, and Patrick McDonald. Becoming listed in the Chambers & Partners legal directories is no easy feat.

With a purpose to highlight the leading lawyers in private practice across a range of practices and sectors, Chambers & Partners' ranking is sought after by law firms around the world. By having a rigorous listing process, Chambers & Partners has built its reputation on a high degree of selectivity, with only around two per cent of all US attorneys recommended in its American.

Through their ranking, Chambers & Partners empowers individuals and organisations to make informed decisions when selecting legal services, saving time and resources and reducing risk.

Recognition in dealing with Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

According to the Chambers & Partners, “Hart Muirhead Fatta is widely considered to be a market leader in the Jamaican legal sector, offering substantial expertise of both M&A and capital markets transactions, including venture capital and private equity investments. Multinational clients often turn to the firm for advice on banking and finance matters, including with respect to the regulatory aspects of deals.”

The ranking entity pointed to sources which it said have lauded the “high-quality lawyers” for their client service, which is described as “excellent on all counts.” Ranked for over 15 years in a row, Hart Muirhead Fatta continues to focus on the delivery of quality legal services and excellent value to their clients in its main practice areas of corporate law, labour law, real estate law and litigation.

Commenting on the recent listing, Shelley-Anne Forte-Sykes, managing partner at Hart Muirhead Fatta, states, “this global recognition solidifies the firm's position as a provider of high-quality legal services and is a testament to how our colleagues and clients view us. It is a special recognition to have your name listed.”

Explaining the significant of Chambers & Partners' listing, Forte-Sykes made the point that, “what Chambers & Partner does is reach out to your clients, peers and competitors, taking several months to canvas and compile the information. So, to have six members of our team recognised in this way, speaks volumes about the good work that we do.”

Experiencing renowned growth in the last decade, Chambers & Partners has expanded its range of directories, and the number of practices. To be ranked on this list, several factors that influence directory rankings must be considered: substance, submission, client feedback, age, geography, profile, specialism, timing, enthusiasm, speaking to the directories and arranging an interview.

It is important to note, however, that making the list is solely at the discretion of the organisation and there are no guarantees.