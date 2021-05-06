Local professionals to be given priority as Jamaica moves to recruit more Cuban teachers

Local professionals to be given priority as Jamaica moves to recruit more Cuban teachersThursday, May 06, 2021
|
Jamaica is to recruit more teachers from neighbouring island, Cuba, to assist with the shortage of local teaching staff.
Education Minister, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure while speaking at a post cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (May 5).
According to Williams, the cabinet had given approval for the recruitment of Cuban teachers as part of an agreement for cooperation in education between the two countries .
Williams said the agreement will not disadvantage locally trained professionals but would enable the hiring of Cuban teachers, primarily specialists, on a needs basis.
“The arrangement would not be at a disadvantage to the equally qualified Jamaican teachers who would be given priority in these instances,” said Williams
“Since the inception of the programme over 370 Cuban teachers and professors known as specialists, have rendered their services to teach in our schools and colleges, in subjects of : Spanish, mathematics, physical education, agricultural science, chemistry, physics, biology and integrated science,” added Williams.
