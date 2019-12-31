Local Romaine lettuce safe, ban remains on imports

Consumers and traders are being advised that locally grown Romaine lettuce is safe to eat, but that the ban on imported Romaine lettuce is still in effect.

The advisory was issued by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries on Tuesday (Dec 31).

The ministry reiterated that no Romaine lettuce is being imported into the island and that it continues to work with farmers to ensure that local lettuce, including Romaine are grown at the highest standards and meet the production safety standards for green leafy vegetables.

The ministryâ€™s Plant Quarantine Branch, in collaboration with the Public Health Division of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, extended the suspension of the issuance of permits for the importation of Romaine lettuce as the US Centre for Disease Control and the US Food and Drug Administration continue investigation in the outbreak of illnesses in a number of states.