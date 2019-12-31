Local Romaine lettuce safe, ban remains on imports

Local Romaine lettuce safe, ban remains on importsTuesday, December 31, 2019
|
Consumers and traders are being advised that locally grown Romaine lettuce is safe to eat, but that the ban on imported Romaine lettuce is still in effect.
The advisory was issued by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries on Tuesday (Dec 31).
The ministry reiterated that no Romaine lettuce is being imported into the island and that it continues to work with farmers to ensure that local lettuce, including Romaine are grown at the highest standards and meet the production safety standards for green leafy vegetables.
The ministryâ€™s Plant Quarantine Branch, in collaboration with the Public Health Division of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, extended the suspension of the issuance of permits for the importation of Romaine lettuce as the US Centre for Disease Control and the US Food and Drug Administration continue investigation in the outbreak of illnesses in a number of states.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy