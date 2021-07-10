Lock them down!

PORT MARIA, St Mary — Chairman of the St Mary Municipal Corporation, Richard Creary, is urging law enforcers throughout the parish to lock down illegal parties, which he said have increased since Government reopened the entertainment industry on July 1.

He also accused police officers of providing support for some of these unauthorised events, which deprive the municipality of revenues usually earned through permits.

“Before the [COVID-19] restrictions were lifted, people used to hide and keep these events. They used to have a little monitor box playing and, if you are passing on the road, you can't hear it, but you might see some cars and you suspect that something is happening,” Creary told Thursday's monthly meeting of the corporation.

“What has happened since the first of July is that the big sound systems have come out and there is a party everywhere... Everybody has forgotten that they need a permit, so we need to focus our attention on these illegal events that are taking place across the parish.”

Creary suggested that the clampdown be done jointly by law enforcers employed to the municipal corporation and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

He appealed to superintendent in charge of St Mary, Bobette Morgan-Simpson, who was at the meeting, to act quickly.

“We need to find a way within the next week or two to clamp down on these events so that these promoters remember that they need a permit, because obviously they have forgotten,” Creary said to her. “Of note, one of your challenges, superintendent, is that many a times when these [illegal] events are being held, when you look at the gate, there is no other than a police officer that is providing security, providing sanitiser or something.”

Morgan-Simpson, in response to the issue of cops moonlighting at illegal events, implored residents to report the officers involved.

“Just take a photograph and send it [to us]. If you do a video, send it. That police officer will be identified,” she said.

Morgan-Simpson explained that these photographs and videos may result in police officers being warned against working at illegal events. If members of the public provide evidence and formal statements against the officers, those cops can face internal disciplinary action, she explained.

The superintendent also noted that since the entertainment industry reopened, the St Mary police have received 78 applications for hosting of events. She pointed out that none of these is slated to be held before July 10, and so parties taking place at this time are in fact illegal.

The senior cop also disclosed that since the reopening of the entertainment industry was announced, her officers met with a group of party promoters to update them on the rules regarding the hosting of events legally.