Lockdown: Day 1

Lockdown: Day 1Monday, August 23, 2021
|
AS the country went into its first day of lockdown yesterday in an effort to stem the increase in novel coronavirus infections, Jamaica Observer photographers Karl Mclarty and Garfield Robinson hit the streets and captured these images.
Photo 1: Not much action on the road on the first day of three consecutive days of lockdown, a police officer jumps from a service vehicle on Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew to retrieve his cap. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
Photo 2: A deserted section of Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew yesterday as Jamaicans stayed off the streets on the first in a series of no-movement days. (Photos: Karl Mclarty)
Photo 3: A motorist is stopped by police in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, yesterday.
Photo 4: A section of Orange Street in downtown Kingston yesterday
