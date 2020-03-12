Lockdown: PM Holness says Jamaican schools will be closed for 14 days

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that Jamaican schools will be closed for a period of 14 days in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

This was disclosed at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday afternoon.

Holness said that as of March 13 schools across the island will be closed for 14 days with a plan to review that decision after 10 days.

He said the period will give time to parents to prepare for having their children at home, as well as give educational institutions an opportunity to make preparation for students to continue learning at home.

The Prime Minister also disclosed that the Heart Trust/NTA will be closed during the 14-day period.

Teachersâ€™ colleges and community colleges, as well as early childhood institutions, will be closed.

Universities are not included in the 14-day lockdown. However, Holness said that the government is encouraging the tertiary institutions to offer online classes.