Lockdown Tuesday

Lockdown TuesdayWednesday, September 08, 2021
Quiet at Curry
Coronation Market in downtown Kingston, which is usually buzzing with activity, was quiet yesterday as vendors and consumers obeyed the no-movement day ordered by Government to slow spread of the novel coronavirus.
Work continues
A cement mixer pours concrete on a section of Spanish Town Road, where a pipe was recently laid, as the multimillion-dollar water system improvement project continues on that corridor.
Parked
Handcarts parked in Coronation Market in downtown Kingston yesterday, a no-movement day.
No movement in Rae Town
Rae Town in Kingston was like a ghost town yesterday as residents observed the no-movement day.
Bumpy
It has been a bumpy ride for motorists who use Spanish Town Road, but workmen continue major pipe-layng work yesterday as part of a multimillion-dollar water system improvement project.
