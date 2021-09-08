Lockdown Tuesday

Quiet at Curry

Coronation Market in downtown Kingston, which is usually buzzing with activity, was quiet yesterday as vendors and consumers obeyed the no-movement day ordered by Government to slow spread of the novel coronavirus.

Work continues

A cement mixer pours concrete on a section of Spanish Town Road, where a pipe was recently laid, as the multimillion-dollar water system improvement project continues on that corridor.

Parked

Handcarts parked in Coronation Market in downtown Kingston yesterday, a no-movement day.

No movement in Rae Town

Rae Town in Kingston was like a ghost town yesterday as residents observed the no-movement day.

Bumpy

It has been a bumpy ride for motorists who use Spanish Town Road, but workmen continue major pipe-layng work yesterday as part of a multimillion-dollar water system improvement project.