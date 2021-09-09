Lockdown would result in loss of flights, economic damage, says Mottley

PRIME Minister Mia Mottley has assured Barbadians that her Government will not be pressured into another lockdown of the country, arguing that it would result in a withdrawal of international flights for possibly the rest of the year and cause irreversible social and economic damage.

Mottley made the comment in response to calls from the Opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP) for tougher measures to combat COVID-19 because of the outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant on the island, Barbados Today newspaper reported yesterday.

According to the report, Mottley accused the DLP of “politicking with COVID-19”, adding that now was not the time for partisan politics.

She also urged the DLP to “join in the struggle” to get more Barbadians vaccinated instead of proposing measures that are likely to bring greater hardship to those who can least carry the extra burden, Barbados Today reported.

“Locking the country down is and will not be the first, second or third option of this Barbados Labour Party Government. I want to make that very clear. We do not take the matter of shutting this country down lightly. This is not the knee-jerk manner in which we govern,” the newspaper quoted Mottley

“If my ministers and I have to take to the streets of Barbados and go door to door to get Barbadians fully sensitised of the need to protect themselves against the spread of COVID, particularly with the prevalence of the Delta variant, then that is what we shall do,” Barbados Today said Mottley indicated in a press release.

“The DLP needs to stop the politicking and hop aboard the national crusade to save lives and uphold the standard of living to which Barbadians have become accustomed. There will be time for partisan politics, but right now what we need is national leadership. We need social partners such as political parties to do and say what is right, what makes sense and what is in the national interest,” the prime minister said.

“We have very little room for distraction and confusion. It is a luxury Barbados simply cannot afford at this moment. Shutting this country down right now, for a day, a week or longer is not an option that we are willing to consider right now. I have said before, we cannot sprint a marathon. So the DLP can continue with its ill-conceived formula or it can come constructively to the table (as we have invited them in the meetings on COVID at the social partnership) and let us work together as one people to battle our way, as a nation, out of this crisis that, I remind you, is being experienced by every other country on Mother Earth at this present moment,” she added.

Mottley revealed that within the last month Government had spent $48 million shoring up existing facilities, purchasing new equipment and employing more people in an attempt to adequately manage the threat.

She said even though 117,000 or around 43 per cent of the country's population of 287,000 had taken at least one dose of the vaccine that figure was not enough.

Barbados Today reported that in an earlier statement, DLP vice-president and spokesman on health, water and sanitation Andre Worrell had insisted that tough decisions had to be made with 101 positive cases being reported on Sunday and with 546 people in isolation.

He said the president of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners Dr Lynda Williams had also called for stricter measures to be enforced.

Worrell suggested that even as Government continued to shore up its isolation and quarantine facilities that might not be enough.

“The DLP recognises that managing this crisis is ensuring that our health-care sector is not overwhelmed. It may be time for the prime minister to make the decision, just as she did on 29th January 2021, when she declared that she was not willing to sacrifice Barbadian lives, to stabilise the economy and we should pause for a cause,” Barbados Today quotes Worrell.

“The DLP believes that increased vaccination will help to reduce the spread of the virus and improve outcomes. The vaccination rate depends on the availability of vaccines and speed with which health-care professionals can get them into the arms of willing persons. Currently, 35.6 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated and we are vaccinating on average, 1,275 persons a day. At this rate, it will take another 46 days to vaccinate 10 per cent of the population. This still does not put us close to herd immunity. It may be best to control the things we can and take a pause before the Delta variant causes us to crash,” Worrell said.