As if the world wasn’t already going through enough, locusts are eating their way through southern Africa.

The migrating insects are currently in four countries – Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe – and threaten the food supply of about seven million people in the region.

The insects can eat enough food for 2,500 each day, said the Food and Agriculture Organization, with one swarm having millions of the critters.

The locusts are adding to the region’s already terrible situation which sees it struggling to recover from a serious months-long drought last year.

While the countries are trying to eradicate the insects using pesticides, the going has been slow as some of the areas are difficult to reach.

And if you had any doubts that it really be your own, one of the breeding grounds is a delta in Botswana where this outbreak began in May.