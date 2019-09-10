Logitech releases new MX Master 3

Popular computer peripheral manufacturer, Logitech, has launched another device in its MX series, the MX Master 3 wireless mouse. The MX Master series is a popular choice among many tech YouTubers who sing its praises in their videos. “Designed for creatives and engineered for coders”, the new input device has many improvements over its predecessor that aims to improve the overall user experience.

The MX Master 3 is redesigned with better ergonomics in mind. Logitech made changes to the new design to mimic the natural shape of the palm.

Logitech has reinvented its scroll wheel with a brand new electromagnetic “MagSpeed” implementation. This is said to improve precision by 82% and makes scrolling 90% faster while producing less noise. The mechanism is smoother to operate. The new system enables users to make small, precise scrolls or skip 1000 lines in a second using free spin mode.

Creators will rejoice with the new application-specific customizations for Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint as well as Final Cut Pro, Google Chrome and more. The back and forward buttons have been moved below the side scroll wheel and sit closer to the gesture button to the right of the device where the thumb rests.

One feature that was introduced in previous generations of the MX Master series was the ability to control multiple computers at once. The Logitech Options application enables this feature and the MX Master 3 can utilise the software. Logitech Options includes a feature called Logitech Flow that allows for seamless transitioning from one computer to the next with the same mouse, even between Mac and PC. Users can also copy files between Windows and macOS devices.

Tracking is still on point with the same 4000 DPI sensing as its predecessor, with Logitech’s Darkfield Tracking technology enabling the mouse to track on almost any surface, glass included.

The new mouse leverages the power of USB-C Quick Charging to deliver 3 hours of use with only a minute of charge. A fully charged battery will last 70 days.

The MX Master 3 mouse retails for $99 USD.

— Story written by Renor C.