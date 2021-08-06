Long overdue!

PORT MARIA, St Mary — Questions are being raised about the protracted delay in starting construction on the new Port Maria Police Station for which ground was broken three years ago.

In March 2018, then Minister of National Security Robert Montague broke ground for the facility. At that time, it was announced that construction would have begun two months later. However, that was not done.

In February last year, current National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang broke ground for the same project, which the Government said is slated for completion in 2023. At that time the State-owned Jamaica Information Service said the station was to be a “multimillion four-storey facility” built by the National Housing Trust (NHT).

Work has still not started and residents have become increasingly concerned.

The issue came up during last month's sitting of the St Mary Municipal Corporation. Head of the St Mary Police Division, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson said individuals have been asking her for updates but she has none to give.

She encouraged residents to intensify their lobbying for the new station to house the police, who currently operate from various rented premises.

“[I am] not hearing much as it relates to the Port Maria station. When I do have anything I will be sure to update you,” the superintendent promised. “I think from a citizen perspective you need to push it too. I am passing through St Mary, but you live in St Mary and you are going to need the facility. So help me to lobby for it.”

The senior cop, along with St Mary Municipal Corporation Chairman Richard Creary indicated that changes are being made to the building plan originally approved for the station.

The Jamaica Observer sought clarification from the NHT, which said: “The project teams from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of National Security and the NHT are currently reviewing and finalising the designs for the station. The review is being done to give due considerations to conditions at the project site to include the capacity of the soil and the soil type.

“As a result, the final scope of the project, the budget, the construction schedule and commissioning of the station are pending the completion of said review and the approval of the revised designs by the project teams of the JCF and its parent ministry as well as the NHT.”

The agency declined to specify what changes were made to the original building plan.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police Warren Clarke was similarly tight-lipped regarding the specific adjustments made.

“I don't know that it would be appropriate to go into those details now...,” he said. “I am aware that there were some technical issues with the project, but I am assured that those issues are being sorted. In terms of communication, as far as I know, the relevant stakeholders are quite aware of what the issues are and what is supposed to happen.”

Dr Morais Guy, Member of Parliament for St Mary Central, where the new station will be constructed, was also among those lamenting that no work has started.

“Quite frankly, I do not know what is the latest now, but it is of concern because there have been two ground-breaking ceremonies for the station,” he said on Thursday.