Long term drought limiting water availability in the Caribbean

The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) says evolving long term drought in the majority of Caribbean countries is limiting water availability in the region.

In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlooks Newsletter released here Wednesday, CariCOF said in addition to limited water availability in Belize and a majority of Caribbean Islands, frequent dry spells and short-term drought “may pose water stress to sensitive rain-fed crops.

“There is marginal concern for flooding and flash floods in Belize, the islands and southwestern parts of the Guianas. By contrast, flooding and flash flood potential is relatively high in the coastal Guianas through mid-February. Temperatures should be seasonably comfortable,” CariCOF added.

In the three month period up to March, CariCOF said that moderate or worse drought has developed in Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cuba and the Lesser Antilles, except Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos.

It said that short term outlook, shorter-term drought is evolving in Barbados, Guadeloupe, and eastern Puerto Rico, while for the long term, the countries affected are St. Kitts, St. Vincent and Trinidad.