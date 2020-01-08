Long term drought limiting water availability in the Caribbean

Long term drought limiting water availability in the CaribbeanWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) says evolving long term drought in the majority of Caribbean countries is limiting water availability in the region.
In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlooks Newsletter released here Wednesday, CariCOF said in addition to limited water availability in Belize and a majority of Caribbean Islands, frequent dry spells and short-term drought “may pose water stress to sensitive rain-fed crops.
“There is marginal concern for flooding and flash floods in Belize, the islands and southwestern parts of the Guianas. By contrast, flooding and flash flood potential is relatively high in the coastal Guianas through mid-February. Temperatures should be seasonably comfortable,” CariCOF added.
In the three month period up to March, CariCOF said that moderate or worse drought has developed in Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cuba and the Lesser Antilles, except Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos.
It said that short term outlook, shorter-term drought is evolving in Barbados, Guadeloupe, and eastern Puerto Rico, while for the long term, the countries affected are St. Kitts, St. Vincent and Trinidad.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy