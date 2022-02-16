Look out for counterfeit JN manager's cheques!

CUSTOMERS of Jamaica National Bank are being urged to be on the lookout for counterfeit manager's cheques.

“We have communicated with our members and the public to make them aware of the situation, and to urge vigilance when accepting cheques within the series 51009427 and 51009932,” the bank said in an e-mail response to the Jamaica Observer.

“The matter is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation and, therefore, we are unable to provide further details on the issue at this time,” it added.

In the meantime, customers are being asked to contact the bank's member care centre about any concerns about cheques received.