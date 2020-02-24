Los Angeles honours, Kobe and Gianna Bryant with public memorial

The Staples Centre in Los Angeles is expected to be full to capacity on Monday as thousands of mourners

The basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter will be honoured in a public memorial at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant’s family, dozens of sports greats and many major figures in Bryant’s public life are expected to attend.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died along with seven others on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.

The memorial will feature speakers who will reflect on Kobe Bryant’s impact on his sport and the world, along with music and retrospectives on Bryant’s on-court achievements.

Kobe retired from basketball in 2016.

The Staples Centre is sold out for the memorial.

Money made from ticket sales will be given to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which supports youth sports programs in underserved communities and teaches sports to girls and women.

Bryant played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, including the final 17 seasons at Staples Center, which opened in 1999.

Dozens of public memorials and murals have been installed around the sprawling metropolis, and thousands of fans gathered daily outside Staples Center to commiserate after the crash.